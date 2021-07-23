Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lupe Fiasco & Royce Da 5’9″ Podcast Is Officially Done

Posted By on July 23, 2021

Lupe Fiasco announced the end of the podcast in an Instagram Live this week.

Hip-Hop legends Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9″ have treated fans to hours of laughs, freestyles, and commentary since they launched their joint podcast last fall. The podcast’s future has been in question recently as tension between the partners have increased. However, diss tracks posted by both rappers against each other have put the nail in the coffin, as Lupe Fiasco announced that the podcast would end abruptly this week due to creative differences and tension between the artists.

“I think we just reached a state now where that’s kind of like an untenable relationship,” Lupe Fiasco said in the live about his podcast partner. He also describes how “his heart wasn’t in” the podcast from the jump, and the breakdown of their relationship broke the camel’s back. “This is something that has been building up for a little bit,” Lupe continues, though notes that their final episode is one of their best and it’s “nice to go out on top.” Lupe has no plans in doing a solo podcast in the future. 

Still, the Chicago rapper expresses the fun he had and wishes no ill will on his partner. “It was great. I hope you loved it… overall it was a great experience.” 

Fans took note of beef yesterday, when the rappers both released tracks dissing each other. Royce Da 5’9″ released the track “Silence of the Lambda” and attacked Fiasco: ‘You forgot the dude who was about the chi who was locked insideWithout him you’d be dead, probably dread standing beside you.” Just two hours later, his podcast partner responded with “Steve Jobs SLR 3 1/2”, talking down on Royce Da 5’9″ and speaking on their relationship:

And all your hyper-technical hypotheticals
In life I never met with you, from a distance I accepted you
From the podcast, I’ve been kind of skeptical
This ain’t our first clash, this is just one of the several”

Suffice it to say, it’s a sad day for fans of the podcast.

Check out Lupe’s live here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud