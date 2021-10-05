Lupe Fiasco Secures Another Gold Album

At the end of September, elite lyricist and legendary artist Lupe Fiasco hit a major career milestone. After 15 years, his debut album Food & Liquor was officially certified gold, placing it alongside Lu’s other gold albums The Cool and Lasers.

Now, Lupe can add yet another project to the category. As of now, his 2012 project Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1, has surpassed five-hundred thousand album-equivalent units and earned the rapper his seventh total RIAA certification.

Though not quite as universally revered as its predecessor, Food & Liquor II remains a beloved chapter in Lu’s catalog — as evidenced by this latest accomplishment. Lupe himself took a moment to celebrate the new plaque on Instagram, saying little but showing great pride in his work all the same.

“Double Gold,” he writes, putting the series on display. “#TheMarathonContinues #LFFL12.” It’s certainly been interesting to see this recent momentum manifesting, and one has to wonder if Lupe will be inspired to release that intriguing new album he’s been sitting on. After all, he previously likened the mysterious project to Nas’ timeless classic Illmatic, a comparison that tends to elicit strong hype from fans across the board.

We’d like to extend our congratulations to one of the great lyricists of our time. It’s a welcome sight to see Lupe’s music continue to rack up streams, and who knows — perhaps one of these days one of his classics will reach that coveted platinum status. Have you been keeping any of Lu’s classics on rotation?