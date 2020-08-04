Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
79
0
Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden spoke about the latter’s comments about Logic, with Lupe explaining why he infamously said that Logic is better than Kendrick Lamar.

Joe Budden and Lupe Fiasco hopped on a call to speak about the whole Logic situation, focusing on the former’s comments about how he is celebrating the rapper’s retirement, and some old remarks were brought up from when Lupe told Peter Rosenberg that he believes Logic and King Los are better than Kendrick Lamar.

According to Lupe, he was semi-serious about his take but he claims that he truly doesn’t give a damn about who’s better than who.

“I was lightweight trolling Peter Rosenberg ’cause he was all on Kendrick’s nuts,” says Lupe during his conversation with Joe. “I was like, ‘Logic is better than Kendrick and King Los is better than everybody.'”


Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

When asked if he was trolling the entire way, Lupe says that he was partly for real about it.

“I was semi-serious,” he says. “You know I don’t really care about who’s better and who’s not. King Los is better than me. On some pure rapping, for sure. Pure rapping, he’s better than everybody. Conceptually, I’m a demon. But when it comes to just raw rapping, nobody’s fucking with Los.”

If you haven’t listened yet, check out their conversation below. There’s definitely a lot to unpack. It would only have been better if Logic joined the call…

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
146 525 11
0
Akademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The Streets
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
79
0
Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
146
0
Akademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The Streets
106
0
Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
146
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chief Keef Feat. Mac Miller I Just Wanna
26
0
Valee Bling Bling
26
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug BLIND
93
0
Money Man Progress
172
0
Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
199
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
119
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
159
1
ALREADY
199
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
Akademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The Streets