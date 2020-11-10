LVRN Announces Holiday Album: Summer Walker, 6LACK & More

Though this year has been, simply put, a damnable one, there’s a silver lining to be had. The holidays are upon us, and with them will come an influx of new music appropriate for the (much-needed) jovial time. Today, LVRN Records (LoveRenaissance) has confirmed that they’ll be among those setting the tone with some Christmas spirit, having announced a brand new compilation album Home For The Holidays, slated to arrive on November 16.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We are giving you guys a special treat for the #holiday season,” confirms Love Renaissance, announcing the album on Instagram. “This Monday (11/16) we’re dropping a special compilation album titled “Home For The Holidays” featuring everyone from our roster.” That means we can expect the album to feature appearances from signees Summer Walker, 6LACK, Shelley (the artist formerly known as DRAM), Westside Boogie, OMB Bloodbath, Eli Derby, and Young Rog.

Though it’s unclear as to who will be handling which classic carol, the album promises revised takes on “This Christmas” and “Chestnuts Roasting” among seven other timeless tunes. With Lisa McCall set to hold it down as the executive producer, not to mention additional production from Slim Wav and Rogét Chahayed, it stands to reason that Home For The Holidays will be a welcome addition to the hip-hop/r&b Christmas canon. Check out the album cover below, and be sure to keep an eye out for LVRN’s first-ever holiday album, arriving in full glory Monday, November 16th.