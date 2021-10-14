Rap Basement

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Fans on Twitter are eagerly awaiting Mac Miller’s “Faces” to finally hit streaming services tomorrow.

Mac Miller‘s iconic 2014 mixtape, Faces, is finally being added to streaming services and fans online cannot wait to visit the classic project. Faces is also getting a vinyl release for the first time.

“Don’t jump to any song first,” tweeted @HipHopNumbers. “If you’ve never heard it before, start at ‘Inside Outside,’ close your blinds, turn your phone to silent and join Mac inside his own world.”

“Such an amazing project,” another fan wrote, “will cry tonight.”

Mac Miller, Faces
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for the vinyl, a yellow pressing of the mixtape is still available on Miller’s websiteMac Miller Fund.

Earlier this year, the track “Color and Shapes,” off of Faces was rereleased with a new music video from director Sam Mason.

Describing the video, Mason said in a statement provided to the NY Post: “The track felt very visual to me — like it had its own world … It’s meant to be a video about childhood — growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience.”

Check out fans’ excitement for Faces below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

