Mac Miller Overdose Case: One Supplier Claims He Didn’t Know What Was In The Pills That Killed Him

Mac Miller’s death in early September 2018 rocked the hip-hop world. As an open drug user, Mac’s death due to overdose left a wound in the rap community that has yet to be healed.

It was soon revealed that the fatal pills that killed Mac were laced with fentanyl. The suppliers of the pills have since been identified, and their court proceedings began this fall.

By early November, two of the three suppliers involved, Ryan Michael Reavis and Stephen Andrew Walter, had pled guilty to felony counts of distributing fentanyl. The third supplier, Cameron James Pettit, who was the one who directly sold the “blue” pills to Mac Miller, still has his case pending.

During a court hearing yesterday (Nov. 30), Stephen Andrew Walter claimed he did not know the pills had fentanyl in them, although the prosecutors disagreed: “I was charged with selling blue pills, little blue counterfeit oxycontin pills … and I didn’t know what was in them. I didn’t know, like, fentanyl was in it. But I do say, yes, that I aided and abetted the transaction.I never met [Miller] before. I only talked to Cameron [James Pettit]. I didn’t know what his intentions were with the pills. After he saw Ryan Reavis, I didn’t know what he was going to do with them.”

Walter provided the pills to Ryan Michael Reavis, who then provided them to Cameron James Pettit to sell to Mac. When asked if he wanted to change his original not guilty plea to guilty, Reavis confirmed: “Yes, thank you.”

Pettit had agreed to a deal with Mac that he was going to sell him cocaine, xanax and 10 oxycodone pills, which were the ones filled with fentanyl. He died two days after the purchase.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Walter and Reavis’ sentencing take place on March 7, 2022 and April 4, 2022 respectively, as they both face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine. The main supplier Pettit’s fate has yet to be determined.

We will continue to keep you posted with any updates on the criminal case surrounding Mac Miller’s 2018 overdose.