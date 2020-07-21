Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
119
0
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
821
0
Boosie Badazz In House
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mac Miller Tribute Project Announced

Posted By on July 21, 2020

Mac Miller’s team & Warner have revealed that they’re working on a project in celebration of the late rapper’s musical career.

The death of Mac Miller is still a hard pill to swallow. He was arguably producing some of the best music of his career that transcended hip-hop. His death arrived nearly a month after he released his album, Swimming which went on to earn a Grammy nomination. He was known to stay locked in the studio so it’s likely that the


re’s a vault in his estate’s possession that’s filled with unreleased gems.

Earlier this year, the first posthumous Mac Miller album arrived titled, Circles, serving as an accompanying project to 2018’s Swimming. Producer Jon Brion, who worked closely with Mac Miller, completed Circles with the vision the late rapper had in mind. Sure, some assumed that perhaps that would be the only project that we’d receive in the foreseeable future but it appears that Warner and Mac Miller’s team have a tribute project they’re readying to release. 

“Mac Miller’s team is working on an untitled project to celebrate Malcolm and his music,” a statement reads from Warner’s twitter account. “His art touched so many lives, in so many ways.”

Fans are encouraged to go to project.macmillerswebsite.com to sign up for a toll-free number where fans will be able to share their stories, thoughts, and wishes to include on the project. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
119 525 9
0
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
119
0
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
106
0
Questlove Expresses Anger After Kanye West Plugs “DONDA” Following Twitter Rant
106
0
Pop Smoke’s Manager Says Project With 808Melo, Axl Is On The Way
93
0
Mac Miller Tribute Project Announced
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

R-Mean & Berner Feat. Chris Webby Real Sh*t
106
0
Future Slow Down
106
0
Too Short Typhoon
185
0
Wifisfuneral Feat. Coi Leray Lost In Time
225
0
Remo Conscious Feat. Conway & Planet Asia Souls In A Cipher
212
0
Kevin Gates Difficult
265
0
A$AP Twelvyy Trinity (5g20)
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
199
0
Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
Questlove Expresses Anger After Kanye West Plugs “DONDA” Following Twitter Rant