Mac Miller Tribute Project Announced

The death of Mac Miller is still a hard pill to swallow. He was arguably producing some of the best music of his career that transcended hip-hop. His death arrived nearly a month after he released his album, Swimming which went on to earn a Grammy nomination. He was known to stay locked in the studio so it’s likely that the



re’s a vault in his estate’s possession that’s filled with unreleased gems.

Earlier this year, the first posthumous Mac Miller album arrived titled, Circles, serving as an accompanying project to 2018’s Swimming. Producer Jon Brion, who worked closely with Mac Miller, completed Circles with the vision the late rapper had in mind. Sure, some assumed that perhaps that would be the only project that we’d receive in the foreseeable future but it appears that Warner and Mac Miller’s team have a tribute project they’re readying to release.

“Mac Miller’s team is working on an untitled project to celebrate Malcolm and his music,” a statement reads from Warner’s twitter account. “His art touched so many lives, in so many ways.”

Fans are encouraged to go to project.macmillerswebsite.com to sign up for a toll-free number where fans will be able to share their stories, thoughts, and wishes to include on the project.