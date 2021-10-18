Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3494
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1800
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mac Miller’s Engineer For “Faces” Details Why Late Rapper Didn’t Sign To Roc-A-Fella

Posted By on October 18, 2021

Mac Miller’s sound engineer for “Faces” reveals why the late rapper didn’t sign with Roc-A-Fella.

Mac Miller‘s sound engineer Josh Berg for his iconic mixtape, Faces, says he refused to sign with Roc-A-Fella because he wanted to make it on his own. Faces was re-released on Friday and added to streaming services for the first time.

“He didn’t sign to Roc-A-Fella because he was like, ‘I’m not gonna have it be that I needed the Jay-Z feature to get famous, for people to validate me and then people think it’s about that validation,’” Berg told GQ in a new interview.

Mac Miller, Faces
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Miller’s other longtime producer, E. Dan, also praised the rapper’s DIY attitude and noted Miller’s ability to surround himself with the right people.

“He did go through that moment of ‘How much of this can I do on my own?’ but then he started to realize it was even better to have those abilities to do things on his own but then to incorporate people around him who were good at certain things,” said E. Dan. “It may have been scary at first, but ultimately it led to great experiences in the studio making music. He understood the language we were speaking as producers and engineers.”

Berg also discussed the studio sessions from the time, recalling how funny it was to have Miller, Thundercat, Vince Staples, and Earl Sweatshirt all in a room together cracking jokes.

“I felt like I was the richest man in the world just based on deep belly laughter,” Berg said. “I was laughing to the point where I felt like I was on shrooms, frequently.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
119 525 9
0
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
172
0
The Boston Police Reportedly Told The LOX They Should Have Killed Benzino
185
0
50 Cent Wishes Eminem Happy Birthday
212
0
The Weeknd Postpones “After Hours” Tour & Makes It Even Bigger
622
0
More News

Trending Songs

KA$HDAMI Intermission
106
0
Majid Jordan Forget About The Party
199
0
Maxo Kream Mama's Purse
185
0
YN Jay Essence Freestyle
212
0
T.E.C. Part Of Me
185
0
Day Before
132
0
Big Scarr Feat. Gucci Mane Freestyle
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mac Miller “San Francisco” Video
199
0
Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
318
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Gets Judge’s Approval To Change Name To “Ye”: Report
Bobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram
The Boston Police Reportedly Told The LOX They Should Have Killed Benzino