Mach-Hommy Announces New Album Is Dropping November 26th, Brings “Notorious Dump Legends” To DSPs

When music distribution almost completely pivoted to digital streaming in the mid-2010s, there were a handful of artists who pushed back against the Apple Musics and Spotifys of the world.

Mach-Hommy was one of those artists.

Selling his album, HBO, for $300 back in 2016, the Mach’s Hard Lemonade rapper opted to stick with a direct price discovery strategy, instead of relying on royalties and lowly streaming numbers. And if you visit Mach-Hommy’s website now, you’ll find $100 CDs and $75 cassettes instead of widgets linking to streaming platforms.

However, the notoriously private rapper has slowly added his catalogue to DSPs, and in a recent press release, it was revealed that Mach-Hommy’s 2018 release, Notorious Dump Legends, would be the latest addition.

Image via Mach-Hommy/MAC Media

Following in the footsteps of Mach’s Hard Lemonade, Fet Des Morts, Bulletproof Luh, HBO & Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra, Notorious Dump Legends is now available for longtime listeners to stream one of their favorites, and newcomers to hear for the first time.

Notorious Dump Legends was made in collaboration with Tha God Fahim, and at 12 songs and 36 minutes, is Mach-Hommy and Fahim’s most extensive work to date. Featuring contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Nicholas Craven, Sadhu Gold and The Architect, the project is some of Mach-Hommy’s best work, and according the same press release, its addition to DSPs is just a preview of what’s to come.

Although no further details have emerged, Mach-Hommy revealed that he is releasing a new album on November 26. It is unclear whether the new album will go directly to streaming, but based on his fanbase’s track record of getting their hands on his music anyway they can, it’s almost certain there will be a high level of excitement when Mach-Hommy drops later in the month.

Notorious Dump Legends Tracklist

Sportsmen

Bag Bag

Toothsome

Baleen Pocketknife (Prod Earl Sweatshirt)

Fud (Prod The Architect)

Olympic Fishes

Foreword (Prod Sadhu Gold)

Army Surplus

Halcyon Days

Black $ (Prod Nicholas Craven)

Tracey Morgan

Survival Patch

Go spin Notorious Dump Legends on your preferred digital streaming platform and let us know what you think in the comments.