Machine Gun Kelly Explains Video Delay: “Blame My Balls”

Machine Gun Kelly released two songs last week, “Concert For Aliens” and “My Ex’s Best Friend” with blackbear. The former dropped several days prior to the blackbear collaboration, marking the most recent link-up between MGK and Travis Barker as the Ohio native jumps over to the pop-punk world.

When “Concert For Aliens” dropped, it was accompanied by a visualizer but the fans have been asking for an official music video. Apparently, there is one. However, we’ll need to wait a few extra days because, as explained by Machine Gun Kelly, he had a pretty embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during the shoot.

Fully fitted in a nurse’s gown, MGK told his fans on Instagram Live that the outfit must have opened up because, in the final cut, his testicles were on display throughout the entire clip.

“My balls peeked through the nurse’s gown outfit so we couldn’t put out the video because my balls would be all over the video,” says the rapper-turned rockstar while rolling a blunt in the pool.

Although they may need to re-shoot a few scenes, maybe this time with MGK wearing underwear, it looks like we’ll be getting the new video by the end of the week.

In addition to that, we now have something to look forward to as Machine Gun Kelly also told fans that his new album, Tickets To My Downfall, would be coming out at the end of September. Stay tuned for that!