Machine Gun Kelly Fires Back Over Reports He Was Booed Off Stage

Machine Gun Kelly performed at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend, where a portion of the crowd was happy to let the rap-rocker know they weren’t his biggest fans, booing loudly during his show. Every time there was a quiet moment between songs, a pocket of the audience roared in disapproval, leading to headlines that MGK was “booed off the stage.”

Because of Kelly’s recent disrespectful comments geared toward Slipknot’s lead vocalist Corey Taylor, where he publicly told the iconic rocker that his verse was “really bad” on their unreleased collaborative song, a portion of the rock community has been outraged at Machine Gun Kelly, which is possibly what prompted the loud boos. Following the show, the Tickets To My Downfall entertainer tweeted that he was never booed off stage, insisting that only about twenty fans were upset by his performance, while thousands of others were having a great time.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

“i don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones,” wrote MGK on Twitter.

His post was a response to one fan who shared a video from the performance, showing a large part of the crowd enjoying themselves during MGK’s set. The fan identified as more of a Slipknot fan, but said that the narrative that Kellz was “relentlessly booed” is exaggerated.

Check out MGK’s response below.