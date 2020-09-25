Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Supportive DM From Drake Ahead Of Album Release

Posted By on September 24, 2020

Drizzy wished MGK the best and said he’s always been a “real one.”

In just a few hours, Machine Gun Kelly will share his next project with the world. The rapper-rocker has been counting down the hours until Tickets to My Downfall finally hits streaming services as he’s shared videos to his Instagram advising his fans on how to listen to the record. There have been plenty of congratulatory messages sent Machine Gun Kelly’s way ahead of Tickets to My Downfall‘s release, including a note from Drake. It looks as if Drizzy wanted to show MGK some love in his DMs.

“I’m happy for u g you are reinventing and look like you are genuinely enjoying it which is not easy for us,” Drake reportedly wrote. “I wish you the best with the new album you always been a real one.” Meanwhile, fans aren’t sure what to expect from Tickets to My Downfall, but Kelly is no longer concerned with the criticisms over being too rap or too rock. 

“I just want to go against what everyone else thinks,” he recently said. “I make a pop-punk record … and everyone’s like, ‘You switched genres!’ To me, I just added on to the multiple things I’ve already done anyway, but, sure, what a narrow-minded way to look at things.” Check out the screenshot of Drake’s DM below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video