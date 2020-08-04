Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week

Rap Basement

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly is gearing up to deliver a pair of two new singles, fuelling speculation that his album is on the way.

Machine Gun Kelly may have switched up his style, seeming to favor the pop-punk aesthetic in recent memory, but it only served to expand his already loyal fanbase. And even if it means the bars have been few and far between, it’s still interesting to see Gunner explore new stylistic possibilities — even if it does alienate those who favor his rap music. In any case, Machine Gun Kelly is continuing to move forward with his rollout, promising a pair of new singles set to arrive this week.

Machine Gun Kelly

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Other than pure speculation, there is no telling what style Machine Gun Kelly will be going with for these two releases. If the success of his latest single “Bloody Valentine” is any indication, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continuing down that road for at least one of these tracks. And remember, Gunner did not simply forget how to rap overnight — it’s likely we’ll see a few verses from him down the line, though it might not be the focal point of his upcoming album.

One thing is certain. Given the typical industry pattern, we can expect to see these ones land on Friday. Expect them to come with more news on the development of his proper Hotel Diablo follow-up, an album we can expect to see at some point later this year. Are you excited to hear some new music from Machine Gun Kelly? 

