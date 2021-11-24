Machine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus React To 2022 Grammy Snubs

It has been a whirlwind of reactions from celebrities now that the nominations for the 2022 Grammys have been announced. The coveted award ceremony is either hailed by hopefuls wanting to take home the top prize or bashed by those that don’t want their career’s worth determined by an award. Either way, it is considered an honor to find yourself on the list of nominees, but Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t included this year.

The rapper-turned-pop punk rocker secured the No. 1 position on several Billboard charts with his 2020, Travis Barker-assisted record Tickets to My Downfall. He even called on girlfriend Megan Fox to star alongside him in a music video, but the Recording Academy did not recognize the album.





Kelly offered a brief statement via Twitter about the snub, and while it was short, his fans echoed his sentiment. “Wtf is wrong with the grammys,” he wrote…and he isn’t the only person upset about their lack of nominations. Miley Cyrus was also shunned this time around but she retweeted an article that listed 30 artists who have never won a Grammy.

“In good company,” she added.

Check it out below and let us know which artists you believe should have been nominated this year.