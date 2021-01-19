Machine Gun Kelly Releases “First-Of-Its-Kind” Musical “Downfalls High” On YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest album Tickets To My Downfall has been celebrated as one of the artist’s most complete bodies of work to date, marking an evolution in his sound, drawing from MGK’s pop-punk influences. The album is somewhat of a pop-punk renaissance, featuring collaborations with Travis Barker, Halsey, Trippie Redd, iann dior, and blackbear.

The release has been at the center of a larger creative endeavor for Machine Gun Kelly, who continued revolutionizing content creation during the quarantine age, shooting an entire film during lockdown called Downfalls High. The film premiered on Facebook Watch this weekend, generating a lot of buzz before the wider release on Monday night.

Downfalls High is officially on YouTube, already passing the million-views point. The 50-minute movie serves as a collection of music videos that tie together, telling the larger story of a kid struggling socially in school. The boy seemingly doesn’t know how to deal with his problems, hanging around Downfalls High as an outcast, even severing his own ear at the beginning of the clip.

This film cements this as a successful era for Machine Gun Kelly, who did a sensational job acting, performing, and directing this in gig. Downfalls High was created by MGK and Mod Sun.

Watch the new film above.