Drake Is Releasing A Line Of "Drake-Scented" Candles
106
0
Offset Teases Migos Return To The "Bando" For "Culture III"
172
0
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He’s Going To Therapy For Drug Abuse

Posted By on December 1, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly calls 2020 the year that saved his life.

2020 has been a milestone of a year for Machine Gun Kelly, personally and professionally. He kicked off the year by making his relationship with Megan Fox official, then he dropped Tickets To My Downfallwhich is arguably his best album yet. Now, he’s chiming in on some personal hurdles he’s overcome this year as well.

While speaking with Dave Franco for Interview Magazine, MGK opened up about his former drug use and finally going to therapy, thanks to the support of his girlfriend and Travis Barker. “I watched myself believe that drugs were how you attained a level, or unlocked something in your brain, and I’ve seen the pros and cons of it,” he admitted.

He revealed that Adderall was his substance of choice. “I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something,” he said, recalling that it eventually became a necessary component in his life. “I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed.”

“And that’s where it becomes a problem,” he continued, before revealing what going to therapy has been like so far. “I’m early in the process.”

“The tools that I’ve been given to start with seem helpful…I’m still kind of ripping my hair out. Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something?,” he said.

He then explained that having the right people in his life has made all the difference. “Travis Barker has been huge in the process of grounding me, because he’s lived it,” he said, adding: “When you have a partner, mine being Megan [Fox], sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps.”

[via]
Via HNHH

