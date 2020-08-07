Machine Gun Kelly Reveals “Tickets To My Downfall” Release Date

Machine Gun Kelly has unapologetically shifted his sound from a more hip-hop focused one to a full-blown embrace of pop-punk. In fact, his upcoming album Tickets To My Downfall will be his first full-length effort in that genre, boasting singles like “Concert For Aliens” and the brand new Blackbear collaboration “My Ex’s Best Friend.” And while it might have initially been risky territory for the Gunner, he appears to be a natural, steered and encouraged by the guiding hand of the legendary Travis Barker.



Getty Images/Getty Images

Today, MGK took a moment to share the official release date for the upcoming project, complete with an all-pink album cover. “September 25th,” confirms MGK, alongside an image of himself holding a signature guitar. If that wasn’t enough, the Gunner has also unveiled a few Tickets To My Downfall themed merch designs, which retain the project’s pink and straight-up extraterrestrial aesthetic.

At this point, you have to applaud the self-declared “Rap Devil” for sliding so effortlessly into a genre many deemed deceased. Perhaps he’ll find a new calling as a pop-punk revivalist, as songs like the aforementioned two and the lead single “Bloody Valentine,” which currently sits at nearly 30 million YouTube views. Should you be interested in hearing this one, check back on September 25th for MGK’s most adventurous drop yet.