Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

6ix9ine Proves He Has Nothing To Worry About While Taking The Subway In NYC
79
0
UnoTheActivist Clarifies Playboi Carti Family Ties: “We Are Not Real Cousins”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
874
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals “Tickets To My Downfall” Release Date

Posted By on August 7, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly continues his quest to bring back pop-punk, revealing the release date to his new album “Tickets To My Downfall.”

Machine Gun Kelly has unapologetically shifted his sound from a more hip-hop focused one to a full-blown embrace of pop-punk. In fact, his upcoming album Tickets To My Downfall will be his first full-length effort in that genre, boasting singles like “Concert For Aliens” and the brand new Blackbear collaboration “My Ex’s Best Friend.” And while it might have initially been risky territory for the Gunner, he appears to be a natural, steered and encouraged by the guiding hand of the legendary Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly
Getty Images/Getty Images

Today, MGK took a moment to share the official release date for the upcoming project, complete with an all-pink album cover. “September 25th,” confirms MGK, alongside an image of himself holding a signature guitar. If that wasn’t enough, the Gunner has also unveiled a few Tickets To My Downfall themed merch designs, which retain the project’s pink and straight-up extraterrestrial aesthetic.

At this point, you have to applaud the self-declared “Rap Devil” for sliding so effortlessly into a genre many deemed deceased. Perhaps he’ll find a new calling as a pop-punk revivalist, as songs like the aforementioned two and the lead single “Bloody Valentine,” which currently sits at nearly 30 million YouTube views. Should you be interested in hearing this one, check back on September 25th for MGK’s most adventurous drop yet. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

6ix9ine Proves He Has Nothing To Worry About While Taking The Subway In NYC
79 525 6
0
UnoTheActivist Clarifies Playboi Carti Family Ties: “We Are Not Real Cousins”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

6ix9ine Proves He Has Nothing To Worry About While Taking The Subway In NYC
79
0
UnoTheActivist Clarifies Playboi Carti Family Ties: “We Are Not Real Cousins”
106
0
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals “Tickets To My Downfall” Release Date
119
0
Drake Claps Back At Mavado
199
0
Terry Crews Reacts To Rick Ross Diss On New Song
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kane Brown Feat. Nelly Cool Again
119
0
Smoke DZA Feat. Jadakiss & Flipp Dinero Hibachi
199
0
Guapdad 4000 Deadly Assassination Summer Squad
172
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Kendrick Lamar, JUSTUS & Anderson .Paak Deep Water
225
0
Anderson .Paak Feat. Jay Rock, J.I.D & Noname Lockdown Remix
212
0
Young M.A Big Steppa
119
0
IDK Feat. J.I.D, Kenny Mason & DJ Scheme Cereal
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
119
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
172
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

6ix9ine Proves He Has Nothing To Worry About While Taking The Subway In NYC
UnoTheActivist Clarifies Playboi Carti Family Ties: “We Are Not Real Cousins”
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals “Tickets To My Downfall” Release Date