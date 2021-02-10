Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
26
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12891
1
Wiz Khalifa
2118
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine’s Day

Posted By on February 10, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly revisits his successful Valentine’s Day drop from last year with a new and improved “Lil Devil” vibrator and steamy merchandise that features the artist tongue-kissing Megan Fox.

If Hip-Hop fans have learned anything about Machine Gun Kelly over the past few years, they have discovered that the Cleveland artist is one of the most unpredictable rappers out right now. In one moment, he may be beefing with Eminem, and in the next, he’s dropping an acclaimed rock album.  

Even throughout the past two weeks, MGK has been in the news regarding his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox as well as his emotional Saturday Night Live performance, but now, the Tickets To My Downfall artist is switching things up once again and releasing a new collection of erotic and intimate merchandise.

Collaborating with Manhead Merch once again, Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest round of merch features a “My Bloody Valentine” voodoo doll, a new and improved “Lil Devil 2.0” vibrator, and some Valentine’s-themed apparel. While the voodoo doll and branded sex toy may seem like the most outlandish selections from the MGK and Manhead Merch collaboration, two of its pieces are getting a lot of attention due to their steamy nature.

An intimate photo of Megan Fox and MGK is plastered front and center on both a red t-shirt and a pale pink hoodie, and in the photo, the two entertainers are seen tongue-kissing above a caption that reads: “she loves a boy so much she wants him to steal her breath.” Those two selections round out the eccentric collection of merchandise, which is currently on sale for a limited time.

Will you be adding any of the aforementioned items to your cart this Valentine’s Day?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
26 525 2
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
26
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
212
0
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse
212
0
Machine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine’s Day
185
0
Young Thug Announces More New “Slime Language 2” Music
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Drummer Boy Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Quit Playin
93
0
Sada Baby & OG Louie The XIII No Help
93
0
Trippie Redd Buzz
199
0
Westside Boogie Do 4 Love
119
0
Sauce Walka What You Gone Do
146
0
Kevo Muney Feat. Lil Durk Leave Some Day (Remix)
146
0
Teezo Touchdown Technically
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
463
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
318
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse