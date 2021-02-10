Machine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine’s Day

If Hip-Hop fans have learned anything about Machine Gun Kelly over the past few years, they have discovered that the Cleveland artist is one of the most unpredictable rappers out right now. In one moment, he may be beefing with Eminem, and in the next, he’s dropping an acclaimed rock album.

Even throughout the past two weeks, MGK has been in the news regarding his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox as well as his emotional Saturday Night Live performance, but now, the Tickets To My Downfall artist is switching things up once again and releasing a new collection of erotic and intimate merchandise.

Collaborating with Manhead Merch once again, Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest round of merch features a “My Bloody Valentine” voodoo doll, a new and improved “Lil Devil 2.0” vibrator, and some Valentine’s-themed apparel. While the voodoo doll and branded sex toy may seem like the most outlandish selections from the MGK and Manhead Merch collaboration, two of its pieces are getting a lot of attention due to their steamy nature.

An intimate photo of Megan Fox and MGK is plastered front and center on both a red t-shirt and a pale pink hoodie, and in the photo, the two entertainers are seen tongue-kissing above a caption that reads: “she loves a boy so much she wants him to steal her breath.” Those two selections round out the eccentric collection of merchandise, which is currently on sale for a limited time.

Will you be adding any of the aforementioned items to your cart this Valentine’s Day?