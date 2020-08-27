Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Starring In Horror Podcast “Halloween In Hell”

Posted By on August 27, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly channels “Rap Devil” energy as he makes his foray into the horror world with “Halloween In Hell” podcast.

Machine Gun Kelly may be in the midst of a full-scale genre transition, leaving the hip-hop realm to channel his pop-punk rockstar fantasies, but that doesn’t mean the Gunner’s experimental phase ends there. In fact, MGK appears ready and willing to try his hand at every possible medium on the market, from movie to music to podcast. 

Machine Gun Kelly Halloween

John Sciulli/Getty Images

It’s the latter that’s the focus of today’s announcement, which reveals that Machine Gun Kelly has locked down a role in brand new horror-musical podcast called Halloween In Hell, a joint endeavor with Audio Up Media. According to an official press release detailing the upcoming project, Halloween In Hell will be presented in four parts, starring Machine Gun Kelly, metal artist Dana Dentata, Iann Dior, and 24kGoldn. The premise finds two characters, played by Dentata and 24k, forced to perform in a twisted competition for their demonic hosts — which include judges R. Kelly and Phil Spector. 

Written by Jimmy Jellinek, created by Jared Gutstadt, and inspired by seasonal classics The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween In Hell will feature original music from its four stars. Speaking on the decision to bring MGK on board for the ambitious holiday extravaganza, Audio Up Media CEO Jared Gutstadt deemed MGK “an extremely logical and obvious partner for us. His brand pairs well with the season.” Should you be interested in tuning in, the premiere episode set to drop on October 10th, available on your preferred podcast platform.  

Image via Audio Up Media 
Via HNHH

