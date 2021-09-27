Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
26
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Swings On Fan At Louder Than Life Festival

Posted By on September 27, 2021

The alleged altercation occurred after a group of Louder Than Life festival attendees booed Machine Gun Kelly.

The growing tension between Machine Gun Kelly and the rock community hit a new high last week after the rapper and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor exchanged words over social media. It began with an apparent collaboration between the two artists that didn’t end up materializing because Taylor was not entirely keen on having people interfere with his songwriting process. MGK later fired back, claiming that he ultimately didn’t think it was good enough to make his album.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This weekend, MGK performed at Louder Than Life festival where he made headlines after a group of fans began drowning out his performance with boos. The rapper later refuted that this was the case and that the media was blowing it out of proportion. Unfortunately for him, it seems that whatever beef he had with the crowd ended up getting physical. After he was booed, a fan managed to get close enough to MGK before security intervened. Though they managed to create a barrier to protect the rapper, he still tried to swing on the fan. It’s unclear if he connected the punch. 

Interestingly enough, this is the second altercation — or at least near-altercation — that he’s been in this month. MGK nearly got into it with Conor McGregor at the VMA’s for supposedly denying the MMA fighter a photo with his girlfriend, Megan Fox. 

Check out the footage of MGK’s Louder Than Life scrap below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
26 525 2
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
26
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report