Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his upcoming album, Born with Horns, on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in an interview that will air over the weekend, teasing that the project will be more “guitar-heavy” and deeper lyrically. The Tickets To My Downfall rapper also hinted at a New Year’s Day release date.

“It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper — but I never like to do anything the same,” Kelly explains in the interview, according to Billboard. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

He added: “I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self — and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Kelly’s sound has moved far more punk in recent years with his latest release being the furthest he’s strayed from rap yet. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will executive produce Born with Horns.

The Cleveland rapper ends by hinting that his new album will release, “the second you open your eyes and it’s 2022.”

Kelly’s appearance on Sunday TODAY will air on Sunday at 8:00 AM EST on NBC.