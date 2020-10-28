Machine Gun Kelly Was “Coked Out” In A “Drunken Stupor” While Making Album

He has a handful of successful rap records under his belt, but Machine Gun Kelly reached another milestone when his pop punk album Tickets To My Downfall reached the No. 1 spot on the charts. The creation of the album was met with highs and lows, considering Kelly admitted to NME that in the early days of crafting the project he was “coked out of [his] mind in a drunken stupor.” He went on to describe Tickets To My Downfall as his “diary” and explained how meeting girlfriend Megan Fox was influential in the album’s development.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

“I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It’s interesting,” MGK told the publication. “There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your fucking life.”

He also had a message for the naysayers who took to social media to make fun of his progression. “F*ck you to any of the motherfuckers on the internet who tried to make a joke of what is now the Number one f*cking album.”