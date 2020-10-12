Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Goes Gold

Machine Gun Kelly has always been a commercial force, but ever since he switched gears and dove headfirst into the pop-punk realm, the possibilities have proven to be endless. Though some were initially skeptical of Gunner’s genre switch, a creative partnership with Travis Barker (of Blink 182 fame) worked wonders in quelling doubt. Before long, the first single off Tickets To My Downfall came barrelling out the gate, introducing “Bloody Valentine” to his adoring fanbase.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Between the playful Megan Fox-assisted video clip and the tasteful revival of a genre long-declared deceased, it didn’t take long for “Bloody Valentine” to emerge as an instant fan-favorite; in fact, many fans seemed to appreciate Kelly’s pop-punk music more than his more rap-focused output, a testament to his artistic versatility. And with the clip currently boasting an impressive forty-three million YouTube views, a platinum plaque feels all but inevitable.

According to the findings of Chart Data, Machine Gun Kelly has already done his part in locking down a gold certification, with “Bloody Valentine” officially having sold over five-hundred-thousand album-equivalent units. Don’t be surprised to see that number steadily climb, and who knows — perhaps we’ll actually see MGK steadily moving deeper into pop-punk territory in the years to come. Especially considering he’s likely sitting on his most successful album to date.