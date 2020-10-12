Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
132
0
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
847
1
Big Sean Detroit
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Goes Gold

Posted By on October 12, 2020

As the Megan Fox-assisted video continues to run numbers, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” officially approaches gold certification.

Machine Gun Kelly has always been a commercial force, but ever since he switched gears and dove headfirst into the pop-punk realm, the possibilities have proven to be endless. Though some were initially skeptical of Gunner’s genre switch, a creative partnership with Travis Barker (of Blink 182 fame) worked wonders in quelling doubt. Before long, the first single off Tickets To My Downfall came barrelling out the gate, introducing “Bloody Valentine” to his adoring fanbase.

Machine Gun Kelly

Brad Barket/Getty Images 

Between the playful Megan Fox-assisted video clip and the tasteful revival of a genre long-declared deceased, it didn’t take long for “Bloody Valentine” to emerge as an instant fan-favorite; in fact, many fans seemed to appreciate Kelly’s pop-punk music more than his more rap-focused output, a testament to his artistic versatility. And with the clip currently boasting an impressive forty-three million YouTube views, a platinum plaque feels all but inevitable.

According to the findings of Chart Data, Machine Gun Kelly has already done his part in locking down a gold certification, with “Bloody Valentine” officially having sold over five-hundred-thousand album-equivalent units. Don’t be surprised to see that number steadily climb, and who knows — perhaps we’ll actually see MGK steadily moving deeper into pop-punk territory in the years to come. Especially considering he’s likely sitting on his most successful album to date. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
132 525 10
0
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
132
0
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
79
0
Gunna Draws Comparison Between Rappers & Crackheads
106
0
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Cover & Release Date
119
0
Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Goes Gold
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

J Stone Feat. Dave East All Or Nothing
79
0
Ari Lennox Cognac Eyes
93
0
WSTRN Never Find/Armagidion
66
0
Mos Def Feat. Busta Rhymes Do It Now
93
0
Rod Wave Shooting Star
106
0
Xavier Wulf Feat. RMC Mike Cross Cuttin
212
0
Fatt Sosa Feat. Rick Ross Pimpin
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
132
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
106
0
Jealous
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$ & Nas Have A Single Coming
Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory
Gunna Draws Comparison Between Rappers & Crackheads