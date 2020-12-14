Madlib And Four Tet Announce New Joint Album With Single “Road Of The Lonely Ones”

Aside from The Professionals, a stellar project alongside his younger brother Oh No that dropped earlier this year, Madlib has been keeping things pretty chill in 2020 in terms of music releases. However, it now looks like the seasoned mixmaster will soon be linking up with Four Tet for yet another collaborative EP.



Image: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Arriving via the producer’s Madlib Invazion imprint, Sound Ancestors has apparently been in the works for a few years now and we even have a listen at the project’s first single, “Road of the Lonely Ones.”

Take a look below at how Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, described his collaborative effort with Madlib via Instagram:

A few months ago I completed work on an album with my friend Madlib that we’d been making for the last few years. He is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album. Not made into beats for vocalists to use but instead arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish. I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision. Eothan Alapatt @nowagain worked with us on the whole project guiding and advising and has now prepared the album for release. He’s had Bernie Grundman cut the vinyl and everything is in production and will be ready soon. The album ‘Madlib – Sound Ancestors’ is being released January 2021. The first single Road Of The Lonely Ones drops tomorrow and will be premiered by Mary Anne Hobbs on BBC 6 music. Get ready, set your alarms, play it loud! ð¨ð¨ð¨ð¨ð¥ð¿

Sound Ancestors is expected to arrive this January. Listen to the lead single “Road of the Lonely Ones” by Madlib and Four Tet below and let us know what you think: