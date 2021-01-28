Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Madlib On MF DOOM: “I Still Can’t Believe That He Died”
66
0
Meek Mill Goes Back-To-Back-To-Back With Lil Baby & Lil Durk On New Song
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12110
1
Wiz Khalifa
1773
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Madlib On MF DOOM: “I Still Can’t Believe That He Died”

Posted By on January 28, 2021

The producer opened up about bring thrown by the news of the rapper’s passing in a new interview.

At the very end of 2020, the family of the legendary MF Doom announced that he had quietly passed away on October 31st of that year. The news sent shockwaves to famous friends and fans alike, who were not even aware of MF Doom’s condition that could have taken his life with no cause of death revealed to this day. Madlib, née Otis Jackson, has since spoken out about the death of his friend MF DOOM in a new interview with Piotr Orlov for NPR Music. He’s admitting that just like everyone else, he too found out about DOOM’s passing at the end of last year. 

“I found out when everybody else did, on social media,” he confessed in the interview. “His family’s very private, so they probably didn’t know how to approach that one. I still can’t believe that he died. That’s weird.”


Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The pair have collaborated numerous times, becoming known as one of the golden producer-rapper duos in the game, especially when they released 2004’s underground album Madvillainy. He noted that he had been in touch with DOOM periodically in the past few years. “We talked like once or twice a year, but that’s how it’s always been. We talked last year and everything seemed fine,” he said. “It was mostly me sending him beats, he rarely sent me stuff. But yeah we checked in, whether it was music or not, talking about our kids or whatever.”

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill Goes Back-To-Back-To-Back With Lil Baby & Lil Durk On New Song
132 525 10
0
PartyNextDoor Bringing “Colours” To Streaming Platforms
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Madlib On MF DOOM: “I Still Can’t Believe That He Died”
66
0
Meek Mill Goes Back-To-Back-To-Back With Lil Baby & Lil Durk On New Song
132
0
PartyNextDoor Bringing “Colours” To Streaming Platforms
106
0
Ja Rule Slams Robinhood’s GameStop Stock Block
172
0
The Weeknd To Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Twice As Longer Than Usual
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Peter Rosenberg Feat. Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks Marcus Smart
159
0
Rakim R.A.K.I.M
199
0
Meek Mill & Leslie Grace Conga
199
0
Dizzy Wright Sexy Lady
212
0
Big Moochie Grape Anthony Davis
357
0
Enny Ask About Me Freestyle
212
0
Trapboy Freddy Hypocrite
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
119
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Madlib On MF DOOM: “I Still Can’t Believe That He Died”
Meek Mill Goes Back-To-Back-To-Back With Lil Baby & Lil Durk On New Song
PartyNextDoor Bringing “Colours” To Streaming Platforms