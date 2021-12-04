Madonna Edited 50 Cent Photo, Royce Da 5’9″ Questions Why He Apologized

She recently called him out for teasing her, but Madonna is in hot water over a photo she shared to her Instagram Story. The famed Pop icon turned heads once again when she stripped down and served up a series of poses in a photoshoot. She spread her legs open and crawled under a bed, and while it was all a bit bizarre, Madonna has been pushing the envelope for decades.

While these sorts of antics aren’t off-brand for the singer, 50 Cent chimed in with his usual trolling. Madonna caught wind of his remarks and responded by suggesting that he may have just been jealous.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

Madonna was obviously a tad peeved about being called out by Fif, who she wrote was “pretending to be her friend.” In her post, she used an old picture of herself hugged up and smiling with 50 Cent back on MTV’s TRL, but fans quickly noted that the original version of that image looked a tad different. It was clear that Madonna & Co. edited the picture to glam up her look, but they also enlarged 50 Cent’s nose in the process.

Fif apologized to Madonna for his jibes, but Royce Da 5’9″ surfaced with a few questions. He wanted to know why 50 Cent was quick to mend fences with Madonna after teasing her about her looks, but he didn’t do the same when he made fun of Lil Kim—twice. Check it out below.