Madonna Flashes Backside, Lays Across Desk On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

It was quite the scene on the Tonight Show when Madonna stopped by as a guest. The music icon has had her fair share of controversial moments and scandals throughout her 40-year career, so a little wild behavior with Jimmy Fallon is a walk in the park. Madonna has released her concert film Madame X, a feature that was recorded during her tour that found the singer on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

Aside from the controversy, Madonna fans have been raving about the performance and the singer visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the feature. While there, she shook things up just a bit.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

“Art is important in our lives. I don’t think people emphasize that enough,” she said. “I’m really inspired by James Baldwin, the writer. Have you heard of him? Don’t lie… He was a great source of inspiration for me growing up and he was a source of inspiration for the show.”

“One of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace and so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show,” Madonna continued. “I mean that in the best way.”

Then, the 63-year-old Pop icon laid across Fallon’s desk and showed off her legs as the host attempted to cover her backside with his coat. Madonna was unfazed and turned around to flash her behind to the audience. Fallon seemed horrified, but viewers have argued that the display was staged.

Check it out for yourself below.