Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Madonna Flashes Backside, Lays Across Desk On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Posted By on October 8, 2021

The Pop icon discussed “Madame X” and revealed James Baldwin as her inspiration.

It was quite the scene on the Tonight Show when Madonna stopped by as a guest. The music icon has had her fair share of controversial moments and scandals throughout her 40-year career, so a little wild behavior with Jimmy Fallon is a walk in the park. Madonna has released her concert film Madame X, a feature that was recorded during her tour that found the singer on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

Aside from the controversy, Madonna fans have been raving about the performance and the singer visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the feature. While there, she shook things up just a bit.

Madonna
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Art is important in our lives. I don’t think people emphasize that enough,” she said. “I’m really inspired by James Baldwin, the writer. Have you heard of him? Don’t lie… He was a great source of inspiration for me growing up and he was a source of inspiration for the show.”

“One of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace and so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show,” Madonna continued. “I mean that in the best way.”

Then, the 63-year-old Pop icon laid across Fallon’s desk and showed off her legs as the host attempted to cover her backside with his coat. Madonna was unfazed and turned around to flash her behind to the audience. Fallon seemed horrified, but viewers have argued that the display was staged.

Check it out for yourself below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119 525 9
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
119
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album