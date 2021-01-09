Rap Basement

Featured

“Madvillainy” Earns MF Doom A New UK Record

January 9, 2021

A legend makes history from the grave.

The passing of MF Doom shook hip-hop to its core. The veteran rapper and producer created genre-bending hip-hop music that influenced the culture for generations to come. One piece of hip-hop history that is a pillar to this statement is the Madvillainy album from MF Doom and Madlib. The project was not a commercial juggernaut at the time it was released, however, its relevance and influence have only grown as time passed. At the time of its release, the album was leaked just before it hit the record stores, but still cracked Billboard 200 upon the debut. 

After Doom’s passing was made public by his wife, fans began to stream his music in tribute at higher rates than normal. According to tweets from Chart Data, the tribute streaming is helping Doom break records. Madvillainy is now certified silver in Britain, which is Doo,’s first. Across the pond, a silver certification means sales of 200,000 total album-equivalent units. 

Fan favorite “All Caps” has been in heavy rotation over here. Mos Def recently did an MF Doom tribute where he shared himself performing the Madvillainy classic cut. Flying Lotus also revealed that he and Doom were working on a project before he passed. What is your favorite track off Madvillainy?

Via HNHH

