Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
13
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Majid Jordan Announces First Album Since 2017

Posted By on April 7, 2021

Majid Jordan announces plans to kick off their new album, sharing a release date for lead single “Waves Of Blue.”

Majid Jordan fans have been rewarded for their patience, as the Toronto-based r&b duo have officially announced their plans for a new album in 2021. The album will be their first release since 2017 when they dropped off The Space Between, a project that featured guest appearances from their OVO labelmates dvsn and PartyNextDoor

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On Friday, April 2nd, Majid Jordan appeared on OVO Sound Radio season 3’s third episode, premiering their first single “Waves Of Blue” at the tail end of the show. In the days that followed, the duo took to Twitter to provide a closer look at their future roadmap. “Hey everyone, it’s been a while we miss you,” states Majid scored by his partner’s soft piano stylings. “We’ve spent time listening, feeling, learning, and we’re ready to share our experiences with you.”

“The story begins with our new song ‘Waves Of Blue,'” continues the message. “It’s the song that takes us to the place that we all want to be — our wildest dreams. We’re working on finishing our next album, so stay tuned, and we’ll see you soon.” Though they didn’t provide a window as to when the upcoming project might be expected, a later tweet confirmed that lead single “Waves Of Blue” will be landing this Friday, April 9th. It will be their first official release since “Superstar” in 2019. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
13 525 1
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
13
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
79
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
66
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
93
0
DMX A Minute For Your Son
79
0
Chynna Burnout
66
0
Pouya Leave Me Alone
53
0
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
146
0
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
66
0
Logic Tired In Malibu
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
79
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
132
0
Mooski “Track Star” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era