Makeda’s Cookies Raises Over $70K After Young Dolph’s Death

Young Dolph’s murder on Wednesday (Nov. 17) in Memphis, TN left the hip-hop community heartbroken. But, some of the most impacted by the tragedy were the employees and owners of Makeda’s Cookies, the store Dolph was shot at.

Dolph went to Makeda’s frequently, and was seen promoting the shop a week before it became the place of his death. In the aftermath of becoming a crime scene, Makeda’s Cookies had to board up their windows and shut down temporarily. While still dealing with the gut-wrenching death of one of their favorite customer’s, they still needed to find a way to continue bringing in money to stay in business.

The owners of the shop, the Hill family, launched a GoFundMe titled “Keep The History Of Makeda’s Bakery Going” to accept donations in a time where they need to stay afloat, pay staff and pay for repairs to their restaurant. In the description, they spoke about their hardships and how they are grieving the loss of Young Dolph: “The Hill family never imagined a tragedy like this would rock Memphis, the music community, and the world or that it would happen at the business they have spent decades building and sustaining. They extend their heart felt prayers to Young Dolph’s family, especially his wife and children… They have hope that they will make it through this and that the legacy of Young Dolph will continue to inspire us to love life and give back.”

The GoFundMe account has raised around $71,600 from around 2,000 different donations. It is unknown when they will re-open their shop and how much they will need to cooperate with the murder investigation.

Here is the link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-the-history-of-makedas-bakery-going?qid=f825e523e8400a54f4daf6053224b2e2