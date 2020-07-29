Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

50 Cent Can’t Wait To Run Into Promoter Dragging His Name Into Lawsuit
132
0
Wiley Banned On Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook Over Anti-Semitism
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
715
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
569
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots, Dies At 47

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Malik B, one of the founding members of The Roots, has passed away at the age of 47.

Hip-hop is mourning yet another loss as Malik B, one of the founding members of The Roots, has passed away at the age of 47.

His death was confirmed by his cousin, Don Champion, on Twitter.

“Mourning my beloved cousin today,” he wrote. “He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP.”

A cause of death was not revealed. 

Prior to his departure from the group, Malik B appeared as a rapper on their first four albums released. He is viewed as a legend in his native Philadelphia for his contribution to the band and music in general.

After leaving The Roots, Malik B released a couple of solo albums. Street Assault came out in 2005 and Unpredictable, a collaboration with Mr. Green, was released in 2015.

Malik was never part of the current iteration of the group that plays for Jimmy Fallon on his wildly-popular late-night talk show.

Rap artists and fans are beginning to react to the news of his passing, sending their thoughts and prayers to his family via social media.

Rest in peace, Malik B.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

50 Cent Can’t Wait To Run Into Promoter Dragging His Name Into Lawsuit
132 525 10
0
Wiley Banned On Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook Over Anti-Semitism
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

50 Cent Can’t Wait To Run Into Promoter Dragging His Name Into Lawsuit
132
0
Wiley Banned On Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook Over Anti-Semitism
93
0
Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots, Dies At 47
132
0
Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Isn’t A Top 10 Rapper
172
0
Logic Explains Why He’s Retiring: “They’re Gonna Call My Baby Ugly”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bodega BAMZ Who U With
119
0
PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake Recognize
119
0
Fabolous Money Goes, Honey Stays
132
0
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Handle The Vibe
119
0
Montana Of 300 What's Poppin
225
0
Plies I'm Not A Racist
225
0
Boosie Badazz Paranoid (G-Mix)
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
159
0
Logic “DadBod” Video
172
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
384
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

50 Cent Can’t Wait To Run Into Promoter Dragging His Name Into Lawsuit
Wiley Banned On Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook Over Anti-Semitism
Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots, Dies At 47