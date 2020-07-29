Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots, Dies At 47

Hip-hop is mourning yet another loss as Malik B, one of the founding members of The Roots, has passed away at the age of 47.

His death was confirmed by his cousin, Don Champion, on Twitter.

“Mourning my beloved cousin today,” he wrote. “He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

Prior to his departure from the group, Malik B appeared as a rapper on their first four albums released. He is viewed as a legend in his native Philadelphia for his contribution to the band and music in general.

After leaving The Roots, Malik B released a couple of solo albums. Street Assault came out in 2005 and Unpredictable, a collaboration with Mr. Green, was released in 2015.

Malik was never part of the current iteration of the group that plays for Jimmy Fallon on his wildly-popular late-night talk show.

Rap artists and fans are beginning to react to the news of his passing, sending their thoughts and prayers to his family via social media.

Rest in peace, Malik B.