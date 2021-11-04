Malu Trevejo Leaves Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack: “Moving Forward To Better Things”

It was just a few weeks ago when Malu Trevejo announced that she was the latest artist to sign to Cactus Jack Records. Travis Scott‘s collective has been a force in the industry with talents on its roster including Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Chase B, and more, and Malu was hoping to be the next “it” artist. The 19-year-old has been making major waves on social media with millions of followers that she continues to build upon with each passing year, and it was believed that Scott & Co. would be the next step toward superstardom for the teen.

However, in a series of posts, Malu announced that she would be parting ways with Cactus Jack. “I wouldn’t lie about getting signed to anybody. Things just changed and that’s ok Bc tha means something bigger is waiting for me,” she wrote.

“I don’t gotta lie ask the man himself How many times he said he belive in me and he wanted to help me. Stop spreading lies,” Malu continued. “I had a 2 hour conversation with him crying and hugging him he knows and he knows I ain’t lied about anything… At the end of the day what he told me a lot of times make me more confident with myself and I appreciate the time I spent with him made me realize a lot.”

“It was good until it last. Still mad love for u.” Trevejo also explained why she felt it was necessary to come forward to speak about the situation, stating that she has always been a transparent person. “Anyways wanna thank @atlanticrecords for having me in their team its about to get crazy got so much music coming up [black heart emoji] that’s never stopping.”

“Love Travis and his team But moving forward to better things [black heart emoji].” Malu also said that once she became more religious and began wearing crystals “things started changing.” Swipe below to read through her explanation in full.

