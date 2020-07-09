Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mariah Carey Announces She’s Finished Writing Her Memoir

Posted By on July 9, 2020

The music legend is finally done working on the memoir first announced last year.

Mariah Carey is a household name and undoubtedly a living legend. She holds the record for most number-one singles by a solo artist, a female songwriter, and a female producer, and she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With such an impressive history, it’s no wonder the superstar is publishing a memoir. The musical legend took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to announce that she’s finally finished working on her memoir. 

“Delivered!”, she captioned the Instagram post announcing the news. “I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light” .”  

In the note posted to her social media, Carey explains how healing and humbling the experience of penning the memoir was. “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write,” she wrote. “I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today.”

mariah carey book

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Carey, who experienced a series of public scandals in the early 2000s including a very highly publicized emotional breakdown in 2001, continued, “Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview.”

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling, and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit. 

The memoir is scheduled to be published later this year.


The singer reached another major milestone recently, celebrating her 50th birthday in March, quarantine style of course.  

Via HNHH

