Rick Ross "Richer Than I've Ever Been" Review
53
0
Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In "GTA Online: The Contract"
93
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2753
1
Papoose November
1800
0
Mariah Carey Shows Love To Beyoncé While Shutting Down L.A. Reid’s Verzuz Wish

Posted By on December 16, 2021

Mariah Carey respectfully declined to comment on whether she would do a Verzuz against Beyoncé.

If you’re a fan of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s ongoing Verzuz series, then you’ve likely imagined which two artists would make for the perfect showdown at one point or another. Legendary record executive L.A. Reid is no different, but when he shared his ideal Verzuz battle on The Real last week, Twitter was not here for it.

“It’s Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé! Bring that on,” L.A. Reid said. “The hits they have, the legacies they have. Bey is the queen, right? Sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas”

Several days later, it now turns out that Mariah Carey is among one of the people who don’t think it would be a good idea. According to AllHipHop, the unrivaled Queen of Christmas talked about the idea of a Mariah Carey v. Beyoncé Verzuz during an interview with E! Online.

“Big-time record executive L.A. Reid suggested that he would love to see you and Beyoncé in a Verzuz battle. Should that opportunity present itself, would open to it?” E!‘s Rebecca Ingraham asked the Grammy Award-winning singer. “And who would win that —”

“Oh, stop!” Mariah Carey interrupted, perhaps due to the question that Ingraham added at the end. “That is the worst. I’m sorry, Rebecca. I love you, but no, we can’t ask that question.

From that point on, Mariah Carey steers away from discussing whether she would do a Verzuz against Bey and instead praises the Lemonade artist for all that she has accomplished. “First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else,” she says. “So I ain’t answering that question. Because how am I supposed to — I’ll be disrespecting myself, and I’m not going to do that ’cause it’s Christmas time.”

Chcek out the clip from Mariah Carey’s interview with E!‘s Rebecca Ingraham below.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Mariah Carey’s response, and you can watch Mariah Carey’s full E! interview below.

[via]
Via HNHH

