Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence

Posted By on October 13, 2020

They were reportedly the first act Mariah signed to her label back in the 1990s, but Carey didn’t mention them in her autobiography.

For just one year back in the 1990s, Mariah Carey headed her own label named Crave Records. The pop icon signed a number of artists during the label’s short stint, including R&B girl group Allure who ended up giving us classics like “All Cried Out” and “Head Over Heels.” The group’s career has fizzled in recent years, but they’re still a beloved addition to music history. Mariah Carey has been revisiting moments in her personal and professional life in her recently released memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, but after noticing that the singer wrote about her Crave days and they weren’t mentioned at all, Allure had something to say to their former boss.

“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career,” Allure wrote on their Instagram page. “Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day, we have and will always feel strongly about principle.”

Allure went on to write that they were Mariah’s first “first act” on Crave and have held their tongues about what they experienced with the music legend. “One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed,” the group added, saying that Mariah has “blatantly [lied]” about them. “Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done.”

“We were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your ‘FIRST ARTISTS’ is a slap in the face.” They even tagged Mariah Carey at the end of their message. Her fans came in quick to her defense, and now Allure has set their Instagram page to private. Check out their message in its entirety below.

Via HNHH

