Marilyn Manson Accused Of Abuse And Sexual Assault By Evan Rachel Wood

In the early hours of Monday morning, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood revealed to the world through an Instagram post that she had allegedly been abused by her former fiance Brian Warner, more famously known as Marilyn Manson.

The two began dating in 2007 when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38. Wood notably served as the inspiration for Manson’s 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses” and even starred in its music video. The couple went on to get engaged in 2010, but it was quickly called off.

Now, 11 years later, Wood has shared that the relationship was allegedly toxic and abusive. In her Instagram statement, she wrote: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Having spoken about being in an abusive relationship in the past, her post marks the first time that Wood has publicly named her alleged abuser to be Manson. In light of her statement, four other women have also come forward with similar disturbing allegations:

Ashley Walters

Sarah McNeilly

Ashley Lindsay Morgan

Gabriella

As with any other situation where allegations such as these are brought to the public’s consciousness, plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Wood’s accusations, with some unashamedly defending the artist and others calling for accountability.

More details on this story are sure to come soon, so stay tuned for updates.

