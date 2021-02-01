Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Marilyn Manson Accused Of Abuse And Sexual Assault By Evan Rachel Wood
146
0
Smack Of SMACK DVDs Talks Possibility Of Drake Vs Murda Mook Rap Battle On “BagFuel”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12600
1
Wiz Khalifa
1853
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Marilyn Manson Accused Of Abuse And Sexual Assault By Evan Rachel Wood

Posted By on February 1, 2021

Evan Rachel Wood and other women speak out against the iconic rockstar.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood revealed to the world through an Instagram post that she had allegedly been abused by her former fiance Brian Warner, more famously known as Marilyn Manson.

The two began dating in 2007 when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38. Wood notably served as the inspiration for Manson’s 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses” and even starred in its music video. The couple went on to get engaged in 2010, but it was quickly called off.

Now, 11 years later, Wood has shared that the relationship was allegedly toxic and abusive. In her Instagram statement, she wrote: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Having spoken about being in an abusive relationship in the past, her post marks the first time that Wood has publicly named her alleged abuser to be Manson. In light of her statement, four other women have also come forward with similar disturbing allegations:

Ashley Walters

Sarah McNeilly

Ashley Lindsay Morgan

Gabriella

As with any other situation where allegations such as these are brought to the public’s consciousness, plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Wood’s accusations, with some unashamedly defending the artist and others calling for accountability.

More details on this story are sure to come soon, so stay tuned for updates.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Isaiah Rashad & Duke Deuce Forge TDE & QC Alliance
79 525 6
0
Smack Of SMACK DVDs Talks Possibility Of Drake Vs Murda Mook Rap Battle On “BagFuel”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Marilyn Manson Accused Of Abuse And Sexual Assault By Evan Rachel Wood
146
0
Smack Of SMACK DVDs Talks Possibility Of Drake Vs Murda Mook Rap Battle On “BagFuel”
106
0
Isaiah Rashad & Duke Deuce Forge TDE & QC Alliance
79
0
Plies Breaks Down Stance On The COVID-19 Vaccine
93
1
Chloe Bailey Says She Doesn’t See Herself As Sexual Following Solo IG Blowing up
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Boi Apple Of My Eye
66
0
DreamDoll Different Freestyle
159
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. 24hrs & Chevy Woods Chicken With The Cheese
93
0
Papoose Capital Bullshit
93
0
Obasi Jackson Exposin' Me
212
0
Toosii Coming Clean (Remix)
331
0
Payroll Giovanni & Cardo Eyez Closed
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rich The Kid Feat. Mulatto, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose “Nasty” Video
40
0
2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
304
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Marilyn Manson Accused Of Abuse And Sexual Assault By Evan Rachel Wood
Smack Of SMACK DVDs Talks Possibility Of Drake Vs Murda Mook Rap Battle On “BagFuel”
Isaiah Rashad & Duke Deuce Forge TDE & QC Alliance