Mario Doesn’t Think There’s Another Singer Who Can Compete With Him Vocally

Posted By on October 19, 2020

The “Closer to Mars” singer says he has “too much sauce.”

He hasn’t had his chance at a Verzuz just yet, but Mario is subtly challenging other R&B singers in the music game. The 34-year-old singer has had a career since he was a teenager, and according to him, he’s continuing to evolve into a much more well-rounded entertainer. Recently, Mario released his five-track EP Closer to Mars, and during a chat with Angie Martinez, Mario declared himself one of the leading vocal forces in the industry.

Mario, Closer to Mars, R&B Singers, Angie Martinez
Graham Denholm / Stringer / Getty Images

“If I had to put somebody in the same room with me, as far as vocally, I can’t see—there’s no one that’s in the game that can [compete] with me vocally,” said Mario.”It’s nobody because it’s too much sauce… I think they know it, too. I don’t think there’s one person that can say yo, if it’s me and Mario in the room, I can f*ck with him vocally. If you can get somebody to admit that Ang, we can set up whatever you want, however you want it.”

Angie Martinez didn’t have to ask anyone to step up to the plate because, as she noted, there are many artists who will accept Mario‘s challenge. “There’s dudes behind the scenes that love to sing people’s songs all day on they Instagram that’s vocal beasts,” Mario added. “I’m talking about dudes in the game that had success, had records on the charts, put actual albums out, Grammy-nominated people. There’s nobody.”

Back in April, Mario crowned himself the “King of R&B,” so this his recent comments come as no surprise. Check out his interview below and let us know who you would put up against Mario’s vocals.

Via HNHH

