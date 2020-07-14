Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Shares Mom’s Review Of Her New Music
79
0
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Song Changed With New Lyrics & Beat
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
Boosie Badazz In House
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Mase Says T.I. Has To Face Rick Ross For “King Of The South” Title

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Ma$e sides with 50 Cent in T.I.’s hopeful “Verzuz” line-up.

It’s unclear what’s been going on with T.I. in the past week but he’s been acting quite erratic on social media in his attempt to get 50 Cent to agree to do a “Verzuz.” Mind you, T.I. doesn’t necessarily get the credit he rightfully deserves but, like many elder statesmen, social media isn’t the best place to air out grievances. But T.I. is on a mission to prove that he’s one of the greatest to ever do it in hip-hop.


Gareth Davies/Getty Images

Ma$e recently chimed in with a comment that many might find controversial. During a conversation with Mreck TV, Mase shared his thoughts about a Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and T.I. Being from New York, Mase handed it to Fif and suggested that T.I. would have to compete for the title of King Of The South. According to Mase, Rick Ross holds that title.

“I’d have to go with 50. I’m from New York,” Mase said. “I think T.I. got a lot of great records. I would wanna see T.I. versus Ross, though. I think Ross would be more with [what] the South need because he wanna claim that King Of The South. He gotta beat Ross.”

Ma$e also chimed in on the Fabolous and Jadakiss battle. “We Bad Boy, though, you know what I’m sayin’? Bad Boy gonna be unstoppable,” Ma$e responded with a laugh. “Other n***as got records, we got moments.”

Peep the full interview below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SZA Shares Mom’s Review Of Her New Music
79 525 6
0
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Song Changed With New Lyrics & Beat
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

SZA Shares Mom’s Review Of Her New Music
79
0
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Song Changed With New Lyrics & Beat
159
0
Mase Says T.I. Has To Face Rick Ross For “King Of The South” Title
93
0
Method Man & Redman’s “Da Rockwilder” Is One Of Hip-Hop’s Best Duets
159
0
Joey Bada$$ Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For 3-Song Bundle
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Problem Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg Don't Be Mad At Me (Remix)
132
0
Jeru The Damaja POWER
146
0
Jay Worthy Feat. Krayzie Bone & Shlohmo Ride
199
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. MF Doom & Cam O'Bi Cookie Chips
238
0
Gudda Gudda It Ain't OK
225
0
24hrs Percfect
146
0
Kanye West DONDA
318
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
159
0
City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
569
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Shares Mom’s Review Of Her New Music
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Song Changed With New Lyrics & Beat
Mase Says T.I. Has To Face Rick Ross For “King Of The South” Title