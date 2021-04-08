Master P Says DMX Overdose Could Have Been Prevented

Hip-hop legend Master P is praying for DMX, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday following a heart attack. The prolific rapper has reportedly been on life support since last week after suffering a drug overdose. Many of the greats have extended their positive wishes to the family of DMX, real name Earl Simmons, who remains in “dire” condition in White Plains, New York.



TMZ cameramen recently caught up to Master P to get his thoughts on the heavy situation regarding DMX’s health crisis. As the 50-year-old rapper fights for his life, Master P suggested that his overdose could have been prevented, urging the hip-hop community to rise up and create a union to protect rappers from going off the rails after their careers have come and gone. Much like how retired basketball players often become analysts or coaches, Master P would like to see rap adopt a similar union to prevent future crises like this.



“DMX is an icon,” started Master P. “I just hate that we have to wait for something to happen to one of us before everybody really starts saying how much they care and love you. We got to figure out how to prevent that. The truth hurts– drugs done killed a lot of our great ones. It’s sent a lot of them to prison. I’m praying for DMX and his family. I hope that people start celebrating these icons while they’re alive. Imagine all the stuff that we could have prevented for DMX to help him. I feel like hip-hop needs some type of union. The NBA has it. What happens when a guy falls off after he done sold millions and millions of records? We need that.”

Master P theorized on ways to kickstart this movement, believing that it starts with education.

“I think it starts with education. I want to really start educating our people and letting them see that– even LeBron and KD, Kyrie Irving, everybody that represents Black Lives Matter, when the NBA talks about they’re putting money back into HBCUs, I want to see where that money go at,” he added. “The education that we can invest in the next generation, we can prevent this. If you look at all the heroes and stars that we lost– I mean, hopefully, God turns this around. DMX, come back to us. Let’s see if the people that’s out here that’s making noise for him be there for him.”

