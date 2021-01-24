Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Billie Eilish, Yung Bleu & ROSALÍA Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
79
0
Kodak Black Allegedly Deletes Tweet Pledging $1 Million To Charity If Released
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
10919
1
Wiz Khalifa
1562
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Master P To Design Black-Owned Supercars With Former Tesla ‘Genius’

Posted By on January 24, 2021

The hip-hop mogul plans to unleash The Nemesis RR, “as the next era of supercars.”

Master P has earned the distinguishing title of one of hip-hop’s biggest moguls, managing to rack up an impressive $200 million net worth through his business ventures. His memorable self-made come up relied on his insistence on keeping 100% of the ownership of all his master recordings and keep 85% of sales, which was unheard of in the music industry at the time. Since then, he’s gone on to expand his business portfolio tremendously. The entrepreneur’s next business pursuit involves the next era of supercars.

The New Orleans native revealed he was partnering with a former Tesla engineer Richard Patterson to form a new line of supercars under the brand name Trion Supercars. It would become the first Black-owned company of the sort, as well as the first Black-owned supercar manufacturer in the country.  


Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

“Richard Patterson is a genius,” said the mogul in a statement to Rolling Out. “He has created the blueprint for the next era of supercars. It’s time for us to change the narrative for our culture by offering economic empowerment with this partnership…The Nemesis RR is about the superb performance, head-turning appearance, and technical innovation that creates the blueprint for the next era of supercars.”

He shared more about the new business venture on his Instagram Monday (January 18) to give a shout out to his business partner and the new vehicle. 

“#RichardPatterson CEO of Trion, the first black-owned supercar manufacturer in America. He is a former engineer at Tesla, designing the Model S from scratch. He also designed the landing gear on the Boeing 777 and the folding seats system in the Dodge Minivan,” P wrote. 

He continued, “Mr. Patterson has went on to create his own supercar the Nemesis RR, adding diversity in the automotive industry and empowering a culture of dreamers… In addition to the Nemesis RR models, Trion Supercars is currently in the process of creating affordable luxury suvs and cars for the masses. www.TrionSuperCars.com.”

Best of luck to Master Pon the new business endeavor.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Allegedly Deletes Tweet Pledging $1 Million To Charity If Released
66 525 5
0
Billie Eilish, Yung Bleu & ROSALÍA Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Billie Eilish, Yung Bleu & ROSALÍA Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
79
0
Kodak Black Allegedly Deletes Tweet Pledging $1 Million To Charity If Released
66
0
Kaiya & Just Brittany Respond After Rick Ross’ VH1 “Signed” Clip Goes Viral
66
0
Keyshia Cole Opens Up About Squashing O.T. Genasis Beef
93
0
JT Sings Her Heart Out To Summer Walker’s “Session 32”
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Skies Fade Away
93
0
ChillPill Feat. Rico Nasty Lil Bitch
79
0
Wuki Feat. Smokepurpp Birdz
146
0
DijahSB Throw It Back
93
0
Madlib & Four Tet Dirtknock
119
0
24hrs Real Walker
146
0
BRS Kash Feat. Toosii Feel Better
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Higher
66
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
278
0
NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Billie Eilish, Yung Bleu & ROSALÍA Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Allegedly Deletes Tweet Pledging $1 Million To Charity If Released
Kaiya & Just Brittany Respond After Rick Ross’ VH1 “Signed” Clip Goes Viral