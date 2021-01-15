Rap Basement

Joe Biden’s Inauguration Soundtrack Features Kendrick Lamar & MF DOOM
Lil Wayne Releasing New Song Tonight For Packers
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
MC Eiht Has Been Hospitalized Again

Posted By on January 15, 2021

The rap veteran has landed back in the hospital for unknown causes.

With the coronavirus pandemic burgeoning on, hospital scares have grown increasingly concerning. A few weeks ago, Los Angeles County reported that they were slowly nearing the maximum occupancy of their available ICU beds, and first responders in the area are under unique instructions in order to conserve as much medical equipment as possible. That all being considered, this is certainly one of the most unfortunate times to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, Compton rapper MC Eiht has just confirmed that he is back in the hospital.

Sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed attached to an IV watching television, the rapper simply captioned the scary shot, “STAY SAFE 2021 GEAH!!!” The 49-year-old did not go into detail about his condition, and at this time there is no further information about what landed him in the hospital in the first place. Last year, the California native was reported to be in the hospital dealing with complications with coronavirus, but it ended up being stomach issues. 

Fans of the rap titan left supportive comments for him with one user writing, “Praying for a speedy recovery OG!” Another added, “Damnit. Get better Eiht!!”

We hope Eiht can make a speedy recovery from whatever he’s dealing with, and our prayers go out to him and his family. 

[via]

Via HNHH

