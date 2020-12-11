Rap Basement

Lil Wayne Allegedly Sold Masters In Nine-Figure Deal
Griselda Drop “Conflicted” Movie & Soundtrack Release Date
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Meek Mill & 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Create Huge Scholarship Fund

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin are about to do a lot of good for students in Philadelphia.

Meek Mill has always been an artist who puts on for his city and as his profile has risen, the artist has made sure to give back to the community that helped him get so famous. In fact, Meek has been working alongside Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin for many years now, and it seems like the two are teaming up, once again, for an initiative that will change numerous lives for the better.

According to TMZ, they are now coming through with a scholarship fund that is worth $2 million. The money will be going to students in Philadelphia and it expected that over 1,000 individuals will be receiving aid.

Based on this report, the money will allow families to send their children to a range of schools, all while making sure that they are able to access technology and resources that are vital to success in the classroom. Of course, with the pandemic, many have been facing financial strain and these funds will go a long way in making sure that kids throughout Philadelphia get the education they deserve.

As for Rubin and Meek, they are always collaborating on new initiatives and we’re sure they will have even more in store for the city, very soon.

Via HNHH

Meek Mill & 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Create Huge Scholarship Fund
