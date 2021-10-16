Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3322
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1773
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts

Posted By on October 15, 2021

“If Jay-Z talkin’ ’bout he don’t believe Billboard…he been in the game for 30 years,” said Meek.

Regardless of the numbers, Meek Mill is proud of Expensive Pain. He has gone on record to say that his most recently released record was better than 2018’s Championships in his eyes, and Expensive Pain went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is said to have moved 95,000 equivalent album units, a drastic contrast to Championships’ 229,000 units.

There are artists who would love to accomplish those numbers, but Meek Mill isn’t concerned with where he lands on Billboard.

Meek Mill
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

“Even before my album just came out. They say it sold 90,000, I don’t know if they said that’s good or bad, but if we walk outside right now, you gon’ hear that sh*t booming from Maine to Spain,” he told Complex. He was asked if he cares about where he debuts on the Billboard charts, and it is clear that securing top spots are the least of his worries. 

“Me, I’d rather take me off Billboard,” said Meek. “You gotta think about, what is the purpose of me being on Billboard. If Jay-Z talkin’ ’bout he don’t believe Billboard…he been in the game for 30 years. Why should I put myself in a position to be where they say, allegedly, something is being manipulated, and then I’m putting my brand on a list that’s being manipulated.”

He clarified that he isn’t specifically stating that Billboard charts are skewed, but he added, “Billboard is not a part of my marketing scheme.” Watch the clip and the full interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318 525 24
0
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
278
1
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
318
0
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report
212
0
Young Thug Sues Luxury Apartment After Employee Gives His Bag To Stranger: Report
291
0
Drake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New Single
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kali Uchis If It's To Be
159
0
SpotemGottem Killers On They Shit
371
0
Pope $ilk userNAME
132
0
Roc Marciano 1000 Mile Stare
291
0
Mac Miller Feat. Vince Staples Rain
185
0
DreamDoll Feat. Capella Grey You Know My Body
185
0
Key Glock Da Truth
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream “Down South” Video
225
0
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
212
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Addresses “Expensive Pain” Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
YBN Nahmir Announces His “Break” After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over “Dislikes”
Lil Nas X Reponds To “Worst Generation Of Music Ever” Critic Following Spotify Report