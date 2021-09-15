Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Nas King's Disease II
1350
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
728
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Announces “Expensive Pain” Album Release Date

Posted By on September 15, 2021

Meek Mill announces his new album “Expensive Pain,” due for release on October 1st.

It’s been a while since Meek Mill delivered Championships, an album that some fans consider to be his finest body of work thus far. Now that several years have passed, many have been eager to see how Meek picks up his pace — and it would appear the time has finally come.

Today, the rapper took to Instagram to unveil the album artwork, title, and release date to his next project — Expensive Pain, officially due for release on October 1st. While he didn’t share much about the tracklist, Meek certainly set a tone with the NSFW album artwork (based on a painting by Nina Chanel Abney), which you can check out right here. As of right now, Instagram has actually age-restricted Meek’s artwork, which features animated depictions of the female anatomy. 

Meek Mill

 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

It will certainly be interesting to see where Meek goes on this one, lyrically speaking. In some of his recent releases, the rapper has been speaking on impactful topics — his “Mandela Freestyle” comes to mind — though it’s unclear as to whether it will make the final tracklist. What does stand a strong chance, however, is Meek’s “Blue Notes 2,” which features a guest appearance from Lil Uzi Vert. It’s also probable that he includes “Sharing Locations,” featuring the Voice Of The Heroes tandem of Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Stay tuned for more details on Meek’s Expensive Pain, which is set to kick off October with a release on the first of the month. Sound off in the comments if you’re keen on tuning into another project from the Philadelphia hometown hero. And if so — which topic would you like to see Meek tap into more: the expensive, or the pain? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357 525 27
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371 525 28
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
185
0
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
371
0
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent
357
0
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani & More Join “The Proud Family” Revival Guest Cast
146
0
Scarface Gives A Thumbs Up From The Hospital Following His Kidney Transplant
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kehlani Altar
159
0
Remy Ma GodMother
199
0
Mariana Velletto Crazy
106
0
IDK Champagne Poetry
172
0
Kid Cudi Soundtrack 2 My Life
199
0
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean Clique
251
0
Lakeyah 5500 Degrees KeyMix
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tray Haggerty “Walking Lick” Video
159
0
Nas Feat. Blxst “Brunch On Sundays” Video
172
0
DaBaby Feat. Lil Wayne “Lonely” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Requests To Delay Trial In “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” Album Cover Case
EST Gee’s Manager Eric Mosley Arrested By The FBI
Usher Talks Diddy’s “Verzuz” Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent