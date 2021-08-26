Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Announces Release Date For Anticipated Song With Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Posted By on August 26, 2021

Meek Mill’s highly-anticipated new single with Lil Durk and Lil Baby is dropping tonight.

When Meek Mill initially previewed his upcoming new single “Sharing Locations” with Lil Durk and Lil Baby back in January, hip-hop lovers were excited to hear the three talented rappers going back-to-back-to-back, truly flexing their chemistry and showing that they can work cohesively as a strong team. It’s taken half the year for the song to be released to the public, but we’re finally about to hear the finished version of “Sharing Locations,” because Meek just announced that the track is dropping tonight.

People were really excited to hear Meek, Durk, and Baby switching things up and taking over with each new bar on the song, and with the latest “Sharing Locations” snippet, it sounds like we’re in for a street anthem in a matter of hours. Meek announced that the song is dropping tonight to much fanfare.


Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“I got a lil’ bitch from the hood, I call her ‘Gang,’ she don’t play with that bae shit,” raps Lil Durk to start the track. “I be fuckin’ this NBA n***a bitch ’cause she know I ain’t ever gon’ say shit,” adds Meek. “New contract big like I play ball, lil’ boy, I ain’t nothin’ to play with,” sings Baby. “I told her, ‘Pull up,’ she told me she can’t, her n***a be sharin’ location,” finished Smurk.

With all of the hype surrounding this single a few months ago, this one is likely to be a big song for all three of the rappers involved. Check out the latest preview below, and be sure to save it on your streaming service of choice at midnight.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College