Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
Meek Mill Catches Backlash Over “Expensive Pain” Album Art On Public Buses

Posted By on October 12, 2021

The art shows naked Black women and has been featured on public transportation, causing a debate on the internet.

This most likely wasn’t the controversy Meek Mill and his team expected to deal with this week, but it has become quite the social media moment. Meek recently unveiled Expensive Pain, his latest album that fans have been discussing over the past week. The Philadephia rapper has stated that this record surpassed 2018’s Championships, and while critics debate which project was better, others have called out Meek for his album artwork.

Expensive Pain‘s colorful album cover features figures of what looks to be naked Black women, including some bent over with their legs open, and while it didn’t create a hoopla when the record was released, it has caused a firestorm this week.

Meek Mill
Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

Public buses have been wrapped with the imagery to help promote the record, and not everyone is pleased. This has caused people to take to social media with complaints, prompting conversations about the depictions of Black women in Hip Hop culture. While some have come down on Meek for the artwork—created by a Black artist named Nina Chanel Abney—others have responded by calling out those they deem to be “fake woke.”

The back and forth has continued throughout the day, however, Meek has yet to comment on the controversy. Read through a few reactions below and make sure to check out our Expensive Pain Review.

Via HNHH

