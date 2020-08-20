Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Says Relationship With Label Is “Hostile,” TDE’s Punch Responds
106
0
Meek Mill Caught Relative “Secretly Recording” Him During Argument
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
979
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Caught Relative “Secretly Recording” Him During Argument

Posted By on August 19, 2020

The rapper believes “fame kinda ruined & changed” things for him now that his family is recording their conversations.

Someone tried to catch Meek Mill slipping. Celebrities often have to look over their shoulders and sleep with one eye open because when it comes to the entertainment industry, fame can make people act out of character. Rappers are especially aware of who they allow in their circles as people often latch on for the ride without holding onto loyalty, but Meek recently shared on Instagram that he found out one of his own relatives was trying to get one over on him.

Meek Mill, Recording, Instagram Story, Reform
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

On his Instagram Story, Meek Mill shared that a recent incident with his family gave him cause for concern. “Having a argument with family and saw they was secretly recording me,” the rapper wrote on IG. “Who you letting hear it? Fame kinda ruined & changed a lil I must admit!” Meek didn’t explain any details about the situation, but now that he’s a father whose name is constantly in the media, we’re sure he’s minding who he surrounds himself with.

In other news, Meek has been busy with his prison reform initiatives and has recently aided in the release of Juelz Santa. He also has shared that he supports the release of Corey “C-Murder” Miller, but it’s unclear is he’s directly partnering with Kim Kardashian and her legal team. Check out his post below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SZA Says Relationship With Label Is “Hostile,” TDE’s Punch Responds
106 525 8
0
Gunna Is Going On A Cleanse: “No Drugs No Sex No Media!”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

SZA Says Relationship With Label Is “Hostile,” TDE’s Punch Responds
106
0
Meek Mill Caught Relative “Secretly Recording” Him During Argument
119
0
Gunna Is Going On A Cleanse: “No Drugs No Sex No Media!”
106
0
Billie Eilish Denounces Trump, Performs “My Future” At DNC: WATCH
106
0
Guapdad 4000 Reveals Kehlani Is Responsible For His Rap Name
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord & 38 Spesh Feat. Fred The Godson The Lord & The God
93
0
El Alfa Feat. Tyga Trap Pea
106
0
Thutmose & Rema Feat. R3HAB Love In The Morning
146
0
Robb Bank$ Headshot Freestyle (Swiss Cheese Nozzle)
132
0
Money Man Amazon
159
0
Chynna stupKid
132
0
RZA Feat. Ghostface Killah Fighting For Equality
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna “200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA” Video
172
0
Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
344
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Says Relationship With Label Is “Hostile,” TDE’s Punch Responds
Meek Mill Caught Relative “Secretly Recording” Him During Argument
Gunna Is Going On A Cleanse: “No Drugs No Sex No Media!”