Meek Mill Caught Relative “Secretly Recording” Him During Argument

Someone tried to catch Meek Mill slipping. Celebrities often have to look over their shoulders and sleep with one eye open because when it comes to the entertainment industry, fame can make people act out of character. Rappers are especially aware of who they allow in their circles as people often latch on for the ride without holding onto loyalty, but Meek recently shared on Instagram that he found out one of his own relatives was trying to get one over on him.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

On his Instagram Story, Meek Mill shared that a recent incident with his family gave him cause for concern. “Having a argument with family and saw they was secretly recording me,” the rapper wrote on IG. “Who you letting hear it? Fame kinda ruined & changed a lil I must admit!” Meek didn’t explain any details about the situation, but now that he’s a father whose name is constantly in the media, we’re sure he’s minding who he surrounds himself with.

In other news, Meek has been busy with his prison reform initiatives and has recently aided in the release of Juelz Santa. He also has shared that he supports the release of Corey “C-Murder” Miller, but it’s unclear is he’s directly partnering with Kim Kardashian and her legal team. Check out his post below.

