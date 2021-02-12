Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Checks Those Around Him: “Don’t Post Me Or My Whereabouts”

Posted By on February 12, 2021

In a since-deleted story post, Meek Mill alerts social media with a notice that he’s trying to stay low-key and protect his energy.

Social media can be negative and draining if you don’t distance yourself from it enough, and apparently, Meek Mill is fully aware of that. The Championships rapper, who just dropped a crazy new single with Young Thug and T-Shyne, was seen on social media all last weekend participating in the Super Bowl LV festivities, but just one week later, Meek Mill has sent an important notice to the people close to him.

In a since-deleted post to his Instagram story, the Philly rapper wrote, “If we hang out don’t post me or my wherabouts….tryna fly low and portect the vibes! #respectfully lay off me with that for a lil bit.”

To whom Meek is referring to is admittedly unclear, but the message must be meant for those who actually have access to the Quarantine Pack artist. Social media users quickly expressed confusion with his not so low-key Instagram statement. In the comments under The Shade Room’s post, one user criticizes Meek’s communication skills, saying, “Could have been a group text message lol.”

“Wasn’t you just doing the Junebug-,” writes another user, jokingly referring to the viral video of him doing the #junebugchallenge alongside Lil Baby and Michael Rubin.

Regardless of Meek Mill‘s intentions, it’s clear that he’s trying to maintain a low profile at the moment, so perhaps fans can expect something big coming soon from the “Going Bad” rapper.

Via HNHH

