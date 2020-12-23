Rap Basement

Meek Mill Cheers Lil Uzi Vert Up After Rapper Admits He “Just Cried”

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Meek Mill knew just what to say after Lil Uzi Vert admitted he spent some time crying this weekend.

Both hailing from Philadelphia, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have made it a point to remain connected, despite the clear differences in their music. While Meek Mill focuses more on his rise from out of the trenches, criminal justice reform, and more in his music, Lil Uzi Vert is more concerned with making a song that will go off in the club, chasing hit-after-hit and becoming one of trap music’s hottest stars. The two have intertwined several times, and on social media, Meek wanted to make sure that his homie was feeling alright after Uzi admitted that he down in the dumps.


Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

“Just cried,” typed Lil Uzi on Twitter, informing his millions of fans, who would go on to send him their positive energy in his replies. Meek Mill even came through, cheering up the Eternal Atake rapper with some phenomenal advice.

“Grab some hunnits and wipe that shit away young man,” wrote Meek in reply. Most of us don’t have the luxury of wiping away our tears with hundred-dollar bills but Lil Uzi Vert is blessed to be financially wealthy enough that it wouldn’t be that much of a loss. Still, not the best way to use your money.

Uzi Vert seemingly felt better at night, going live for two hours with his fans and announcing an upcoming SoundCloud-exclusive mixtape, which will surely contain some of the songs that he previewed this weekend. Read more about that here.

Via HNHH

