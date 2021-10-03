Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”

Posted By on October 3, 2021

Meek Mill recently spoke out about how he feels about his new project.

Meek Mill is widely respected by his peers and when it comes to the music listeners, there is no doubt that they have a wide level of appreciation for his music. Meek has been doing his thing since the 2000s and with each new album, he demonstrates tremendous growth and wisdom. He’s someone who has been through a lot in his life, and it’s always good to see him thriving and releasing new music.

On Friday, Meek dropped off his new project Expensive Pain, and so far, it is projected to do quite well on the charts. Fans are enjoying the album quite a bit, and Meek is well aware of the fact that this is one of the best projects of his career.

Meek Mill

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Case in point, Meek took to Twitter last night where he offered a bit of a hot take on his last few projects. In the Tweet below, Meek says “Expensive pain better than championships to me,” which had fans debating whether or not this is actually the case. Of course, this is simply Meek’s subjective opinion, and if anyone knows his music best, it would be him.

As with every project, this one is going to have to sit with fans for a while before they can continue making judgments. Regardless, Meek seems to have another hit on his hands, which can only be a good thing for hip-hop as a whole.

Let us know what you think of the album, in the comments below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
159
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show