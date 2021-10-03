Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”

Meek Mill is widely respected by his peers and when it comes to the music listeners, there is no doubt that they have a wide level of appreciation for his music. Meek has been doing his thing since the 2000s and with each new album, he demonstrates tremendous growth and wisdom. He’s someone who has been through a lot in his life, and it’s always good to see him thriving and releasing new music.

On Friday, Meek dropped off his new project Expensive Pain, and so far, it is projected to do quite well on the charts. Fans are enjoying the album quite a bit, and Meek is well aware of the fact that this is one of the best projects of his career.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Case in point, Meek took to Twitter last night where he offered a bit of a hot take on his last few projects. In the Tweet below, Meek says “Expensive pain better than championships to me,” which had fans debating whether or not this is actually the case. Of course, this is simply Meek’s subjective opinion, and if anyone knows his music best, it would be him.

As with every project, this one is going to have to sit with fans for a while before they can continue making judgments. Regardless, Meek seems to have another hit on his hands, which can only be a good thing for hip-hop as a whole.

Let us know what you think of the album, in the comments below.